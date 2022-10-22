Chrysler Fuel Pump Recall Includes Jeep and Ram Diesel Vehicles

Chrysler recalls 60,000 Jeep Wrangler, Ram 1500 and Jeep Gladiator vehicles with 3L engines.

October 22, 2022 — A Chrysler diesel fuel pump recall involves more than 60,400 model year 2020-2022 Jeep Wrangler, Ram 1500 and 2021-2022 Jeep Gladiator vehicles equipped with 3.0L diesel engines.

Those diesel engines could stall while driving if the high-pressure fuel pumps fail.

In February 2022, FCA opened an investigation into 2020-2022 Jeep Wrangler, 2021-2022 Jeep Gladiator and 2020-2022 Ram 1500 vehicles for premature high-pressure Bosch fuel pump failures.

All the vehicles are equipped with 3.0L diesel engines.

Chrysler studied engine stall patterns and the history of vehicles equipped with Bosch CP4.2 high-pressure fuel pumps.

"As of September 29, 2022, FCA is aware of 22 customer assistance records, 205 warranty claims, and 33 field reports potentially related to this issue for all markets with dates of receipt ranging from June 18, 2020 to September 26, 2022." — Fiat Chrysler

However, FCA says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries.

If the fuel pump starts acting up, a driver may notice a warning light, a service electronic throttle control warning, a fuel leak at the Bosch fuel pump or hear excessive noise from the fuel pump.

FCA fuel pump recall letters are expected to be mailed December 2, 2022. Chrysler dealerships will replace the Bosch fuel pumps, and other fuel system components will be inspected and possibly replaced.

Jeep and Ram owners may contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number Z96.