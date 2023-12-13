Jeep Compass 'Coolant Temperature Too High' Investigation Closed

Jeep Compass owners reported seeing warning messages before the Jeeps lost power.

December 13, 2023 — Jeep Compass "Coolant Temperature Too High" dashboard warnings as the Jeeps lost power caused a federal investigation in December 2022 regarding 2019-2020 Jeep Compass SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received 15 complaints from Jeep Compass owners when the investigation was opened.

Compass drivers claimed their Jeeps lost motive power as the high coolant temperature warning messages appeared, but the warnings self-corrected or went away after the Jeeps were stopped and restarted.

NHTSA found one complaint which alleged their Jeep Compass couldn't be restarted and had to be towed.

Fiat Chrysler responded in March 2023 and NHTSA found 173 Jeep Compass vehicles that likely suffered from coolant temperature too high messages and power loss.

This is out of about 229,000 model year 2019-2020 Jeep Compass vehicles included in the investigation.

The 2019 Jeep Compass had the highest failure rate at about 0.09%, while the 2020 Jeep Compass had a failure rate of about 0.04%.

According to NHTSA, there was one crash allegation but no injury, death or fire reports.

Chrysler says it doesn't believe the alleged problem presents an unreasonable risk to safety and safety regulators agree.

FCA also notes a driver will be warned of any overheat condition with the "Coolant Temperature Too High" warning message before the vehicle loses power. Chrysler also says the driver is instructed to shift into PARK to restart the Compass.

NHTSA says it found the same evidence as Chrysler.

NHTSA has closed the Jeep Compass investigation based on the low failure rate and the fact the Jeeps "normally can be re-started immediately after the shutdown event."