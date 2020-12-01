Recall: Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500 and GMC Sierra 1500

GM recalls about 50 trucks because the driveshafts may break.

December 1, 2020 — General Motors is recalling nearly 50 model year 2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2019-2020 GMC Sierra 1500 and 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 trucks.

One of the driveshaft joints may not have been properly welded, causing the driveshaft to separate while the truck is moving.

More than 40 trucks are recalled in the U.S. and five are recalled in Canada.

GM dealers will replace the driveshafts once the recall begins December 7, 2020.

Chevy and GMC truck owners may call Chevy at 800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 888-988-7267.

GM's recall number is N202314870.