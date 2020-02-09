Toyota Recalls Vehicles To Replace Engines

Defective engine blocks can cause failed engines and fires in Toyota and Lexus models.

February 9, 2020 — A Toyota engine block recall has been announced for more than 52,000 of these vehicles that may need new engines.

2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

2020 Toyota Camry

2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid

2019-2020 Toyota RAV4

2019-2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

2020 Toyota Lexus ES 300h

About 44,000 vehicles are included in the recall in the U.S., and more than 8,200 are recalled in Canada.

The vehicles may have engine blocks that weren't manufactured properly which may cause coolant to leak. A driver could hear engine noise, see smoke coming from the engine and notice multiple engine warning lights.

An audible chime may be heard and the engine could overheat and stall if the vehicle is powered by gasoline.

Whether it's a hybrid or conventional gasoline-powered vehicle, mechanical damage could cause oil to leak which could then cause a fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released details, but Toyota dealers will inspect the engine block serial numbers and possibly replace the engines.

Owners will receive recall notices in April, but drivers with questions may call Toyota at 800-331-4331 or Lexus at 800-255-3987.

