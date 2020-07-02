Volvo Seat Belt Cable Recall Affects 2.2 Million Vehicles

Volvo recall includes S60, V60, XC60, V70, XC70 and S80 vehicles to prevent cable damage.

July 1, 2020 — A Volvo seat belt cable recall includes about 2.2 million of the following vehicles manufactured between 2006 and 2019.

Volvo S60

Volvo S60L

Volvo S60 Cross Country

Volvo V60

Volvo V60 Cross Country

Volvo XC60

Volvo V70

Volvo XC70

Volvo S80

Volvo S80L

Volvo says the front seat belt cables may prematurely wear out, damaging the cables and causing failures of the seat belts to protect occupants in crash impacts.

The automaker says it is unaware of any injuries or crashes caused by the seat belt cable problems.

About 300,000 Volvo vehicles are recalled in the U.S., but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released additional details.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when more information is available.

