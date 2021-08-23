Bentley Recalls 2020-2021 Continental GT and GT Convertible

Bentley recalls 3,800 vehicles because the front seat passenger's legs may get trapped.

August 23, 2021 — Bentley is recalling more than 3,800 model year 2020-2021 Continental GT and GT Convertible vehicles because the front seat passenger's legs may get trapped with certain front seat movements.

Bentley says the problem is caused by the front seat control modules.

About 3,647 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and 188 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Bentley dealers will update the software for the front seats after owner recall notification letters are mailed August 23, 2021.

Bentley Continental GT owners may contact Bentley at 800-777-6923 and refer to recall number RE21/26 (RC08).