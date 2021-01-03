Honda agrees to settle transmission lawsuit with California owners over alleged 3rd clutch defects.

January 2, 2021 — A Honda 5-speed transmission class action settlement has been reached for consumers residing in California who were the original owners of any of the following vehicles with 5-speed automatic transmissions and continued being the owner as of December 7, 2015.

2003-2004 Honda Accord V6

2002-2004 Honda Odyssey

2003-2004 Honda Pilot

2001-2002 Acura MDX

2003 Acura 3.2 TL Type S with VIN range: 19UUA5…3A019062-093971

2003 Acura 3.2 CL Type S with VIN range: 19UYA42…3A005204-016337

The Honda transmission lawsuit was filed in 2009 alleging Honda created a “secret warranty” program which expanded or extended the warranty "beyond its stated limits and/or offered to pay for all of or part of the cost of repairing or replacing the transmission system in Class Vehicles."

According to the 5-speed lawsuit, Honda knew but failed to disclose a defect in the 3rd clutch of the automatic transmission that makes the transmission system prone to premature failure.

The class action alleges the 3rd clutch could cause the transmission to suddenly downshift from 5th gear to 2nd gear while driving at highway speeds.

Honda denies there is a secret warranty and denies all allegations in the 5-speed automatic transmission class action lawsuit.

Honda 5-Speed Transmission Settlement Terms

Original Honda owners have a choice between two types of monetary relief, either reimbursement or a $25 credit towards the future purchase of Honda parts, but not both. The $25 credit may be used only towards the vehicle owned by you and may not be used for any other Honda or Acura vehicle.

Honda customers who elect to receive the credit don't need to do anything because they will automatically receive the credit toward a future parts purchase.

Owners who choose to be reimbursed must supply documentation and could receive 100% reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses for Honda parts associated with replacing the 5-speed transmission. The replacement must have been performed before the vehicle reached 93 months or 109,000 miles from original purchase, whichever comes first.

If an independent mechanic or repair shop replaced the transmission, a claim for reimbursement must include documents showing details of the replacement and that you, not an insurance company, paid for the replacement.

If a Honda dealer replaced the 5-speed transmission, a claim for reimbursement must include documentation showing the cost of the repair.

However, if "Honda investigates the claim and determines the repair was not paid for by the Settlement Class Member, or someone acting on the Settlement Class Member’s behalf who is not an insurance-based entity or third-party warrantor, Honda reserves the right to reject the Claim for Reimbursement."

The attorneys who sued Honda will receive more than $1 million, and a final approval hearing about the Honda 5-speed lawsuit settlement will be held on January 19, 2021.

Owners can learn more about the Honda 5-speed transmission class action lawsuit settlement by visiting Honda5speedATclasssettlement.com.

The Honda 5-speed transmission class action lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County California: Case, et al. v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Esensten Law.