Jaguar Land Rover Auto High-Beam Troubles Cause Recall

Nearly 27,000 Land Rover Range Rover, Discovery and Jaguar F-Pace have headlight telltale issues.

March 2, 2021 — A Land Rover Auto High-Beam headlight recall will require dealerships to update software because the systems don't indicate through the instrument cluster when the high beams are illuminated automatically.

The Jaguar Land Rover recall includes nearly 27,000 of these vehicles.

2018-2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2018-2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2018-2020 Land Rover Discovery

2018-2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2019-2020 Jaguar F-Pace

Land Rover opened an internal investigation in November 2020 following an engineering report regarding a vehicle that didn't display the correct telltale in the instrument cluster.

Engineers initially were concerned the affected vehicles were those equipped with highline fully digital display instrument clusters that concealed the auto headlight telltale icon.

That viewpoint was abandoned as engineers determined problems may have occurred during instrument cluster software updates at specific assembly plants.

High-beam headlights can blind oncoming traffic, but Land Rover says it's unaware of any crashes or injuries.

The Land Rover recall is expected to begin April 23, 2021.

Jaguar Land Rover dealers will update the software, but owners with concerns may call 800-637-6837. Land Rover's number for this recall is N556.