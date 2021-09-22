Maserati Recalls Levante, Quattroporte and Ghibli

1,100 Maserati Levante, Quattroporte and Ghibli vehicles may have seat belt problems.

September 22, 2021 — Maserati is recalling more than 1,100 vehicles because customers may have trouble securing child safety seats.

Recalled are 2021 Maserati Levante, Quattroporte and Ghibli vehicles that may have seat belt automatic locking retractors that may deactivate early, which can prevent the child restraint systems from securing properly.

Recall notices will be mailed October 22, 2021, and Maserati dealers will replace the seat belt assemblies if needed.

Maserati owners may call the automaker at 877-696-2737 and refer to recall number 434.