Volvo Fuel Pump Recall Due to Blown Fuses

Volvo recalls 85,550 vehicles to replace 15-amp fuses with 20-amp fuel pump fuses.

June 9, 2021 — A Volvo fuel pump recall includes 85,550 vehicles with low-pressure fuel pumps that may fail from blown fuses.

2019-2020 Volvo V90

2019-2020 Volvo XC60

2019-2020 Volvo S60

2019-2020 Volvo V60

2019-2020 Volvo V60CC

2019-2020 Volvo S90

2019-2020 Volvo V90CC

2019-2020 Volvo S90L

2019-2020 Volvo XC90

The 15-amp fuse problem was discovered at the factory when filling a car with fuel, then more incidents were reported from the field.

"After a wake-up/pre-run, e.g. unlocking the vehicle, opening the door, or pushing on the brake pedal. The 15A fuse might blow when Engine Control Module (ECM) demands shut off of the Fuel Delivery Module (FDM) due to electrical current peaks." — Volvo

A vehicle could stall and fail to start if the fuse blows and the fuel pump fails, but a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) will be able to either stop or continue to drive as long as the battery charge allows.

Volvo is unaware of any crash or injury reports related to the blown fuel pump fuses.

Volvo dealers will replace the 15A fuel pump fuses with 20A fuses once owner recall notices are mailed August 1, 2021.

Volvo owners may contact Volvo at 800-458-1552 and ask about fuel pump recall number R10100.