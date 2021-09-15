Volvo Recalls 22,000 Vehicles For Seat Belt Issues

Customers may have trouble securing child seats with automatic locking seat belt retractors.

September 14, 2021 — Volvo is recalling more than 22,000 of these vehicles because there may be problems trying to secure child safety seats.

2021 Volvo XC40

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge

2021 Volvo V60CC

2021 Volvo V90

2021 Volvo V90CC

2021 Volvo XC90

2021-2022 Volvo V60

2021-2022 Volvo XC60

2021-2022 Volvo S60

The Volvo vehicles have seat belt assemblies with features that convert the retractors from emergency locking retractors to automatic locking retractors.

The seat belt converts to automatic mode after the webbing has been fully withdrawn from the retractor so a child seat can be secured. But the Volvo seat belts have automatic locking retractors that may deactivate early before the webbing is fully retracted.

According to Volvo, adults are not affected by the seat belt problems and using child restraint systems with the LATCH systems is no problem.

The U.S. Volvo recall includes 19,149 vehicles, and in Canada nearly 3,000 Volvo vehicles are recalled.

Owner recall notification letters are expected to be mailed October 31, 2021. Then Volvo dealers will inspect and possibly replace the seat belt assemblies.

Volvo owners with questions should call 800-458-1552 and use recall number R10111.