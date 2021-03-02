Volvo XC40 Recharge Recall To Prevent Stalling

Volvo says 2021-2022 XC40 SUVs may have high-voltage electrical systems that suddenly disconnect.

March 2, 2021 — A Volvo XC40 Recharge recall has been issued for the U.S. and Canada after the automaker learned the SUV can suddenly stall while driving.

Volvo said errors made by the supplier, Lear Automatic Electronics, can cause the 2021-2022 XC40 Recharge SUVs to lose their drive power.

The problem is the battery energy control module microprocessor that can reset and cause the high-voltage electrical system to disconnect.

The affected SUVs include those from the start of XC40 Recharge production to February 24, 2021, when new software was introduced into production.

According to Volvo, the worst-case scenario during driving is losing propulsion without warning, which is bad enough because it could cause a crash. However, all steering and braking remain active, and there have been no reports of crashes or injuries related to a stalled XC40 Recharge.

Volvo dealerships will update software on the XC40 Recharge electric vehicles or over-the-air software updates will be sent to the SUVs.

The 2021-2022 XC40 Recharge recall is expected to begin May 18, 2021.

Volvo XC40 Recharge customers with questions should call 800-458-1552, then use recall reference number R10078.