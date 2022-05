More than 50 Nissan Rogue SUVs may have fuel tanks that are too thin on the bottom walls.

May 2, 2022 — Nissan is recalling more than 50 model year 2022 Nissan Rogues because the bottom walls of the fuel tanks may be too thin and too easy to puncture.

Nissan says the problem occurred during manufacturing and will be fixed when dealers replace the gas tank assemblies.

Nissan dealers will also install new lock rings, gaskets and o-ring seals.

Nissan Rogue owners will receive recall letters in May 2022, but concerned owners may call 800-867-7669.

Nissan's reference number for this recall is PC887.