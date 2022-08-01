Cadillac and GMC Backup Camera Failures Investigated

Government says Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia vehicles may have cable issues.

July 31, 2022 — Cadillac and GMC rearview camera problems have caused the government to open an investigation into camera failures in 2020-2021 Cadillac XT5, 2020-2021 Cadillac XT6 and 2020-2021 GMC Acadia vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received reports from drivers alleging failures of the backup cameras.

Vehicle owners complain the screens turn black, and sometimes the screen will have a red triangle and a circle with a line through it.

According to NHTSA, the reports have been received over the past 24 months with most occurring with low vehicle mileage.

"The backup and surround view cameras repeatedly fail. I took it in once and they replaced the head unit. The problem reappeared within days after this repair. The design of this truck makes visibility without the cameras difficult at best and dangerous at worst."

"All cameras stopped working. When car is put into reverse the screen goes black with a red triangle (warning) and a red camera with a circle and slash through it (no camera). Service department indicated that there is a service bulletin (pic6420a), but parts are not yet available. They said there were several intermediate "Fixes" that didn't work and now gm is supposed to be releasing new coaxial cables to finally fix the issue. So in the meantime no cameras...."

GM released technical service bulletin (TSB) PIC6420A after customers complained about shifting into REVERSE and the radio screen going black with a red triangle and a red camera with a circle and slash through it.

The bulletin included the GM vehicles that are the focus of the investigation.

Dealerships were told:

"Poor terminal connection on the Reverse Camera Coax cable. We are working on new coax cables but currently do not have new cables to correct the condition."

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the rearview camera investigation.