Ferrari Brake Fluid Reservoir Cap Recall Expanded

Ferrari recalls 23,000 cars that could leak brake fluid and suffer complete brake failures.

August 4, 2022 — Ferrari brake fluid reservoir cap problems have caused a recall of more than 23,500 vehicles that could completely lose braking ability.

The brake fluid reservoir cap may not vent properly which creates a vacuum inside the brake fluid reservoir. This will lead to a brake fluid leak which causes braking problems.

The Ferrari brake fluid reservoir cap recall includes these vehicles.

2005-2009 Ferrari 430

2019-2020 Ferrari 488 Pista

2016 Ferrari F60 America

2005-2011 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

2010-2011 Ferrari 612

2018-2022 Ferrari 812

2020-2022 Ferrari F8 Spider

2020-2022 Ferrari F8 Tributo

2021-2022 Ferrari Roma

2009-2017 Ferrari California

2015-2017 Ferrari California T

2013-2017 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

2017 Ferrari F12 TDF

2012-2016 Ferrari FF

2017-2020 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso

2018-2020 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso T

2013-2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

2019-2022 Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari’s investigation revealed the brake fluid reservoir cap did not provide the proper ventilation for the braking system.

When the quantity of brake fluid in the brake fluid reservoir decreases by about 50% of the maximum reservoir level, a warning light will illuminate, while later Ferrari models will also show a warning message that says, “Brake fluid level low, Go to dealer slowly."

Additionally, some models also provide a buzzer sound.

Drivers are warned if the “Low Brake Fluid” warning message appears on the dashboard, the driver should pull off the road as soon as it is safe to do so and contact Ferrari Roadside Assistance to get towed to a dealership.

The Ferrari recall is an expansion of an October 2021 recall for Ferrari 458 and 488 cars for brake failures.

Ferrari expects to mail recall notices September 24, 2022. Ferrari dealers will replace the brake fluid reservoir caps and update the software to provide new warning messages for low brake fluid.

Owners may contact Ferrari at 201-816-2668 and ask about recall number RC 80.