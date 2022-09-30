Ferrari Brake Failure Recall Leads to Class Action Lawsuit

Ferrari brake fluid leaks cause brake failures, warning messages and crashes.

September 30, 2022 — A Ferrari brake failure recall led to a class action lawsuit that continues in a New Jersey court.

According to the lawsuit, multiple models are at risk of brake failures due to brake fluid leaks. The Ferrari brake failure recall says the brake fluid reservoir caps may not adequately vent the pressure.

This can cause a vacuum in the reservoir and brake fluid to leak. Brake failure will occur if enough brake fluid leaks.

The original Ferrari brake lawsuit was filed in December 2021 following a Ferrari brake failure recall of about 10,000 Ferrari 458 and 488 cars.

Months later the Ferrari brake failure recall was expanded to include more than 23,000 of these vehicles.

2005-2009 Ferrari 430

2005-2011 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

2009-2017 Ferrari California

2010-2011 Ferrari 612

2012-2016 Ferrari FF

2013-2017 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

2013-2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

2015-2017 Ferrari California T

2016 Ferrari F60 America

2017 Ferrari F12 TDF

2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

2017-2020 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso

2018-2020 Ferrari GTC4 T

2018-2022 Ferrari Portofino

2018-2022 Ferrari 812

2019-2020 Ferrari 488 Pista

2020-2022 Ferrari F8 Spider

2020-2022 Ferrari F8 Tributo

2021-2022 Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Brake Failure Class Action Lawsuit

The brake failure class action lawsuit was filed by Missouri plaintiff Jeffrey Rose who alleges his 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB displayed a message that said “Brake fluid low, Drive to dealer slowly.”

The plaintiff asserts he pulled into his driveway in first gear and the car traveled through the yard even though the brake pedal was applied.

The lawsuit says the plaintiff bailed out of his Ferrari as it sunk in a pond behind his house. The incident was settled with his insurance company and he purchased another 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB, but the plaintiff claims the brakes failed in July 2021.

He again saw a message that said, “Brake fluid low, Drive to dealer slowly” and the brake pedal went to the floor.

When the Ferrari brake failure recall was announced, the automaker said it was working with supplier Bosch to investigate the brake pump assemblies and brake boosters.

For the Ferrari brake failure recall remedy, dealers are to replace the brake fluid reservoir caps and update software to provide new warning messages for low brake fluid.

But for the plaintiff, he claims Ferrari concealed knowledge of the brake failure problems, and the plaintiff wouldn't have paid as much as he did for the cars if the automaker would have warned him about the brake fluid leaks.

In addition, Rose claims it's possible he wouldn't have purchased the cars in the first place.

The Ferrari brake failure class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Newark Division: Jeffrey Rose vs. Ferrari North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Olstein, Brody & Agnello, P.C., Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, LLP, and Burger Law LLC.