Ferrari Brake Failure Lawsuit Alleges Cars Leak Brake Fluid

Ferrari owner says he saw, "Brake fluid level low, Go to dealer slowly" before car went underwater.

January 8, 2022 — A Ferrari brake failure lawsuit alleges brake fluid leaks cause complete brake failure in these models.

2010-2015 Ferrari 458 Italia

2014-2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale

2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A

2012-2015 Ferrari 458 Spider

2016-2019 Ferrari 488 GTB

2016-2019 Ferrari 488 Spider

The Ferrari brake failure class action lawsuit was filed a few months after Ferrari recalled 10,000 cars that may suffer from brake fluid leaks. In October 2021, the automaker said it was working with Bosch to determine if there were problems with the brake boosters or brake pump assemblies.

Low brake fluid levels caused drivers to receive "Brake fluid level low, Go to dealer slowly" messages in Ferrari 458 and 488 cars.

Ferrari Brake Failure Allegedly Put Car in a Pond

The brake failure lawsuit was filed by Missouri plaintiff Jeffrey Rose who purchased a used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in June 2020 from an Illinois Ferrari dealership.

In June 2021, his Ferrari displayed a message that said “Brake fluid low - Drive to dealer slowly,” so he drove home and pulled into his driveway in first gear.

The plaintiff says he pressed the brake pedal but the car continued into his yard. He says he released his seat belt and jumped out of the Ferrari before it plunged into a 20-foot pond behind his house. (See above photo)

The Ferrari 488 GTB was taken to a salvage company and he settled with State Farm as the car was deemed a total loss.

The plaintiff says he purchased a replacement 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB from a Georgia dealership but in July 2021 the brakes failed on the replacement car.

The brake failure lawsuit says the plaintiff again saw a “Brake fluid low - Drive to dealer slowly” message and the brake pedal went to the floor. The car was towed to a dealer where it was repaired.

According to the Ferrari brake failure class action, the plaintiff filed a complaint (#11433534) with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on September 18, 2021.

Then in November he received two letters from Ferrari related to possible brake fluid leaks and messages on the dashboards that said, “Brake fluid level low, Go to dealer slowly.”

The Ferrari brake failure recall announced in October 2021 said the automaker planned on sending owners recall notices on December 21, 2021.

Ferrari said in the recall:

"When the quantity of brake fluid in the relevant reservoir decreases by 52% of the maximum reservoir level (so that a percentage equal to 48% is still in such reservoir) a message will appear on the vehicle’s dashboard that reads as follows: 'Brake fluid level low, Go to dealer slowly.' Additionally, a warning light will also appear on the dashboard and an acoustic buzzer will sound."

The plaintiff says he doesn't know the cause of the brake problem, but "as a preliminary matter may be related to leaking brake fluid and/or the master cylinder/brake booster component within the Class Vehicles."

The plaintiff also claims Ferrari should have told him the brakes were defective because he wouldn't have paid as much as he did for the cars, or might not have purchased them in the first place.

The Ferrari brake failure lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Newark Division: Jeffrey Rose, vs. Ferrari North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Olstein, Brody & Agnello, P.C., Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, LLP, and Burger Law LLC.