Ferrari 458 Fuel Leak Investigation Shut Down

Ferrari 458 owners claim fuel leaks from the capless fuel fills while driving.

March 19, 2024 — Ferrari fuel leaks that caused a federal investigation are not enough for a recall of these Ferrari 458 cars.

2012-2015 Ferrari 458 Spider

2013-2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale

2010-2015 Ferrari 458

2014-2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A

2010-2015 Ferrari 458 Italia

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the Ferrari fuel leak investigation in May 2021 following complaints about vehicles that lost fuel from the capless fuel fill locations while driving.

However, NHTSA knew of only two valid complaints and one allegation of the problem, and no additional complaints were received once the investigation was opened.

Ferrari provided NHTSA with 54 fuel leak reports from owners alleging problems with the fuel fill necks on vehicles equipped with the same fuel fill neck part number as involved in NHTSA's complaints.

Ferrari said there were six customers who said they had problems refueling their 458 cars, and 47 reports involved replacements of the fuel fill necks. Out of those, seven customers alleged fuel was leaking from the fill necks.

All but one of the reports claimed the cars were in motion when fuel leaked.

"The majority of component replacement (thirty three) was the result of damage to the fuel fill neck, resulting in various user observable system failures; a check engine light, broken components, and/or gasoline smell. Seven repairs to the system did not identify the cause for replacement. Component replacement rate for the part number identified in the original allegations was higher than the successor components, however a fuel loss condition was recorded at 0.1% of the vehicles manufactured with the fuel fill fill neck identified in the investigation." — Ferrari

NHTSA doesn't believe the Ferrari 458 fuel leak problem warrants further investigation or a recall.