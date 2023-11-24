Ferrari Brake Failure Class Action Lawsuit Moves Forward

Ferrari argued a brake system recall and reimbursement program should shut down lawsuit.

November 23, 2023 — A Ferrari brake failure class action lawsuit that was dismissed is up and running after the owner of a Ferrari 488 owner said his car suffered brake failure and finally stopped in a pond.

In June 2021, Missouri plaintiff Jeffrey Rose was driving his 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB when a low brake fluid warning appeared, telling Rose to drive slowly to a Ferrari dealer.

Instead, he drove home but the brakes allegedly failed as the car traveled toward a pond. The plaintiff says he jumped from the Ferrari before it plunged into a pond.

With the Ferrari 488 GTB totaled by the insurance company, the plaintiff purchased a used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB that allegedly also suffered brake failure as the brake pedal went to the floor.

The car was towed and repaired.

But in October 2021, the plaintiff was notified about a Ferrari brake failure recall to repair brake fluid leaks. In addition to free repairs, Ferrari owners were offered reimbursements for past expenses related to brake fluid leaks or failures.

The plaintiff filed the Ferrari class action lawsuit which alleges these vehicles are defective.

2010-2015 Ferrari 458 Italia

2014-2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale

2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A

2012-2015 Ferrari 458 Spider

2016-2019 Ferrari 488 GTB

2016-2019 Ferrari 488 Spider

According to the Ferrari class action lawsuit, the automaker and supplier Bosch allegedly knew the brakes were defective as early as 2015.

Though the Ferrari brake failure lawsuit was dismissed, the judge allowed the plaintiff to change and refile the class action which is working its way through the court system.

Ferrari argues the recall and reimbursement program took care of any possible brake problems, but the judge found the plaintiffs make allegations not covered by the brake recall.

The Ferrari brake failure class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Newark Division: Rose, et al., vs. Ferrari North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Olstein, Brody & Agnello, P.C., Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, LLP, and Burger Law LLC.