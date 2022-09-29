GM Backup Camera Recall Involves Cadillac and GMC Vehicles

General Motors recalls 95,000 Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia vehicles.

September 29, 2022 — A General Motors backup camera recall includes more than 95,000 Cadillac and GMC vehicles equipped with the optional Surround Vision features.

The GM backup camera recall involves 2020-2021 Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia vehicles.

Those models are equipped with rearview camera coaxial cable connectors that may not have been crimped properly, causing the backup cameras to fail, or they may function just part of the time.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into Cadillac and GMC backup camera failures in July. Vehicle owners complained the rearview camera screens turned black and red triangles with circles appeared on the screens.

GM previously investigated rearview camera-related complaints involving the same vehicles in July 2020. GM closed the investigation based on evidence which indicated the rate of field complaints was low and there were no vehicle crashes.

The automaker also noted the backup camera performance was checked both at the end of the assembly line and at dealer pre-delivery inspections.

Once NHTSA opened its investigation, GM opened a second investigation and engineers found the rate of complaints had increased, a lot.

GM expects to mail backup camera recall letters November 7, 2022, and dealerships will replace the coaxial cables once they have replacement cables. Second backup camera recall notices will be mailed once dealers have the cables.

With questions about the GM backup camera recall, Cadillac owners should call 800-458-8006 and GMC owners may call 800-462-8782.

GM's backup camera recall number is N222378380.