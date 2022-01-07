GM Recalls GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500

More than 600 trucks may have optional 18", 20" or 22" wheels and tires.

January 7, 2022 — General Motors is recalling more than 600 trucks equipped with optional 18", 20" or 22" wheels and tires.

The problem with the 2019-2021 GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trucks involve the spare tires which are 17 inches and not compatible with the optional larger tires and wheels.

GM says using the spare tire can cause the anti-lock braking system to malfunction.

Truck owners should watch for recall notices in February 2022.

GM dealerships will provide new 17" spare tire and wheel assemblies compatible with the accessory wheels. Dealers will also apply new spare tire information labels and add owner's manual inserts clarifying which spare tire to use with the optional road tires and with the 17-inch original tires.

GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 owners may contact GM at 800-462-8782 or GMC customer service at 800-462-8782.

GM's recall reference number is N212346510.