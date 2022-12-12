Honda CR-V and Honda HR-V Rear Differentials Investigated

Government investigates Honda vehicles that lose motive power while in motion.

December 12, 2022 — Honda CR-V and Honda HR-V vehicles may have rear differential problems that can cause the vehicles to lose motive power while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into about 1.7 million model year 2018-2022 Honda CR-V and HR-V SUVs.

NHTSA says it has received several early warning reporting (EWR) reports about Honda CR-V and HR-V SUVs that stopped moving forward while driving at highway speeds.

Honda CR-V and Honda HR-V owners report they were told the rear differentials locked up due to differential seal leaks. Some Honda owners also complained the locked-up rear differentials caused the driveshafts to break.

This caused the 2018-2022 Honda CR-V and HR-V owners to have the SUVs towed.

NHTSA said no more about the preliminary evaluation, but the probe will determine if a Honda CR-V and HR-V recall is necessary.

