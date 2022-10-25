Jeep Wrangler Hybrids Recalled Over Battery Fuse Problems

FCA recalls about 14,000 model year Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

October 24, 2022 — Chrysler is recalling 2022-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) equipped with high-voltage battery pack assemblies that may have been built with incorrect fasteners to secure the 200-amp fuses.

This can cause overheating in the fuse interface which can cause the fuse to fail. This will cause the Jeep Wrangler 4xe to suddenly lose motive power.

About 14,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe electric vehicles are involved in the recall.

FCA opened an investigation in April after receiving word about a damaged fuse in the battery pack assembly of a 2022 Jeep Wrangler PHEV. That report was followed by two more reports of damaged fuses.

In May the automaker determined the wrong fasteners were used to secure the 200-amp fuses. Then in June Chrysler learned of another damaged Jeep Wrangler 4xe fuse and the supplier confirmed the wrong fastener was involved.

"As of September 29, 2022, FCA US is aware of three customer records, three warranty claims, and six field reports potentially related to this issue for all markets with dates of receipt ranging from March 26, 2022 to June 24, 2022. As of September 29, 2022, FCA US is not aware of any accidents or injuries potentially related to this issue for all markets." — Fiat Chrysler

A Jeep driver may notice illumination of a warning light, a change in how the vehicle drives, or a driver or occupant may hear noise coming from the battery pack assembly.

Fiat Chrysler expects to mail recall letters December 2, 2022, and dealers will replace the high-voltage 200-amp battery fuses. Dealers will also inspect the battery assemblies for damage and replace them if necessary.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe owners with concerns should call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number Z71.