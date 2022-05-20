Mitsubishi Outlander Recall Issued For Seat Belt Problems

Mitsubishi recalls about 3,000 Outlanders to help owners secure their child seats.

May 20, 2022 — A 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander seat belt recall affects nearly 3,000 SUVs with automatic locking retractors in the right front, second-row right and second-row left seat belt assemblies that may deactivate before the seat belts are fully retracted.

This will be a problem when using a child restraint system that won't be secured due to the retractor problems.

Mitsubishi blames the problem on a bearing plate located inside the seat belt automatic locking retractor that may not meet specifications.

This can cause the retractor to deactivate before the seat belt webbing is completely retracted.

In addition to causing a problem with securing a child safety seat, the defect also violates federal safety standards.

In February 2022, Mitsubishi discovered automatic locking retractor malfunctions with seat belts on two Outlander SUVs at an assembly plant in Japan. In March the automaker found the same seat belt problems on two more Outlanders at the same assembly plant.

The supplier, Autoliv, provided Mitsubishi with results of an investigation which indicated the bearing plates in the Outlander seat belts were manufactured out of specification. The root problem was traced to inappropriate maintenance of an injection mould die at the subcomponent supplier.

According to Mitsubishi, there have been no warranty claims or field reports related to the Outlander seat belt automatic locking retractors.

Mitsubishi will mail Outlander recall letters June 23, 2022.

Mitsubishi dealers will inspect the right front, second-row right and second-row left seat belt assemblies and check for certain lot numbers related to the bearing plates. Dealers will replace seat belt assemblies if necessary.

Owners of 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SUVs may call 888-648-7820 and use recall number SR-22-002.