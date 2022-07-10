Mitsubishi Outlander Backup Camera Problems Cause Recall

Mitsubishi recalls model year 2022 Outlanders due to blank rearview camera screens.

July 9, 2022 — Mitsubishi Outlander backup camera problems have caused a recall of more than 56,000 Outlanders with rearview camera images that may fail to display.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander recall documents say a software error causes the image problems, and the recall repairs will be considered complete once dealers update the backup camera software.

A black screen is a violation of federal safety standards if the screen goes out when the Outlander is backing up.

The automaker learned about the backup camera problem in June 2021 when a field report indicated an Outlander screen went blank when the vehicle was shifted into REVERSE.

Mitsubishi opened an internal investigation and by September 2021 three more backup camera incidents had been reported.

Mitsubishi says external electrical noise or voltage fluctuations can prevent the rearview image from reaching the display screen.

By the time Mitsubishi decided to announce the Outlander backup camera recall, 10 field reports had been filed and eight of those were also warranty claims in the U.S.

Mitsubishi says the Outlander backup camera problems haven't caused any crashes or injuries.

Mitsubishi Outlander backup camera recall letters are expected to be mailed August 1, 2022.

Outlander owners with questions should call 888-648-7820 and ask about Mitsubishi backup camera recall number SR-22-003.