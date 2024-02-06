Owner alleges 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrids can't be operated in cold weather.

February 5, 2024 — A Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV battery heater class action lawsuit alleges the 2023 model was advertised as including a main drive battery heater when it has none.

The lawsuit alleges Mitsubishi marketed on its company website the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SUVs featured standard main drive battery heaters.

The lawsuit alleges 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicles cannot be started or operated when the batteries are too cold.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV batteries allegedly leave occupants stranded in cold weather, creating safety hazards for those stranded drivers and their passengers.

SUV owners have allegedly been forced to pay to diagnose and repair their damaged hybrid vehicles because the SUVs lack main drive battery heaters.

"The Defect (i.e., the absence of a battery heating component) renders the Class Vehicles unsuitable for their intended purpose— transportation. Moreover, the lack of a heater for preheating in colder weather also affects charging speed, capacity, and battery degradation." — 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV lawsuit

The owners and lessees have allegedly been deprived of the benefit of their bargains due to the lack of battery heaters.

Pennsylvania plaintiff K. Mason Schechter purchased a new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and asserts Mitsubishi and the dealership failed to tell him the SUV was defective.

The plaintiff filed the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV class action lawsuit for more than $5 million, but he doesn't allege he had any trouble with his vehicle, and he doesn't allege his vehicle was inspected by a Mitsubishi dealership.

But according to the class action lawsuit, had the plaintiff known about the alleged battery heater issue, "he would not have purchased the Class Vehicle or would have paid less for it."

According to the lawsuit, Mitsubishi concealed the alleged defects and should recall, freely replace or buy back the 2023 Outlander PHEVs.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV battery heater class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania: K. Mason Schechter v. Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Edelson Lechtzin LLP, and Shub & Johns LLC.