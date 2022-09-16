Nissan Recalls Rogue SUVs For Rear Seat Belt Issues

Nissan says left-hand and right-hand rear seat belts may need to be replaced.

September 16, 2022 — A Nissan Rogue rear seat belt recall involves more than 8,300 SUVs because those rear seat belts may not retract properly.

The recalled 2021-2022 Rogues may need new rear left-hand and right-hand seat belts because the vehicles violate federal safety standards.

The Nissan Rogues were built March 23, 2022, to April 14, 2022, at the Smyrna, Tennessee plant and repaired under warranty with the suspect seat belt parts.

Nissan discovered the problem in April during a routine audit when a technician determined a 2022 Rogue seat belt didn't retract properly.

Nissan and the supplier, ZF TRW Safety Systems, opened a joint investigation which found a tooling issue during the seat belt assembly process. In short, "the internal spool can bind, leading to difficulty or inability to extract or retract the seat belt properly."

Nissan expects to mail Rogue recall letters October 27, 2022.

Nissan owners may call 800-867-7669 and use recall number PC915.