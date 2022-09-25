Tesla To Issue 1 Million Over-The-Air Updates For Window Problems

Tesla recalls 1 million Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X vehicles for window reversal features.

September 25, 2022 — Tesla is recalling more than 1 million vehicles because the automatic reversal systems for the windows may not perform correctly if obstructions are detected.

The recall includes 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, 2020-2022 Tesla Model Y and 2021-2022 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles.

According to Tesla, the window may exert more force on an object (like a finger) before retracting than legally allowed by safety standards.

Tesla was testing the vehicles in August when technicians found problems with the window automatic reversal systems related to pinch detection.

Tesla conducted multiple additional tests using various models and determined the "pinch detection and retraction performance" in the test results exceeded the requirements regarding automatic reversal systems.

A Tesla over-the-air firmware update will be sent to the Tesla vehicles that improves the calibration of the vehicle’s automatic window reversal system behavior in all loading conditions.

Tesla expects to mail recall letters November 5, 2022, but owners won't need to visit dealers because the over-the-air software updates will fix the problem.

Tesla owners with questions should call 877-798-3752. Tesla's recall reference number is SB-22-00-013.