Toyota Recalls 2022 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid Trucks

Toyota recalls 31,400 trucks that may suffer from Panoramic View Monitoring problems.

July 13, 2022 — About 31,400 Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tundra Hybrid trucks are recalled if they are model year 2022 and equipped with Panoramic View Monitoring systems.

Toyota says the front camera image of the monitoring system may display instead of the rear camera image when shifting the truck into REVERSE.

Federal safety regulations require a rearview image to be displayed on the screen when a vehicle is in REVERSE.

According to Toyota, programming problems causes the front image to display, something dealers will allegedly fix by reprogramming the parking assist electronic control units.

Toyota plans on contacting Tundra owners by the middle of August 2022, but the automaker didn't say more about the recall.

Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid customers may call 800-331-4331.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration releases details about the Toyota Tundra recall.