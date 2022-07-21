Toyota Recalls RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid and RAV4 Prime

Toyota recalls 3,500 SUVs because of front passenger airbag problems.

July 21, 2022 — A Toyota RAV4 recall includes about 3,500 model year 2022 RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid and RAV4 Prime vehicles in the U.S. because of problems with the occupant classification system sensors.

Those sensors are in the front passenger seats but can experience problems that cause issues when the airbags deploy.

Toyota didn't announce many details about the RAV4 recall, but customers will be contacted in September 2022 so dealerships can adjust the stoppers and seat frame assemblies near the sensors and recalibrate the systems.

Toyota RAV4 owners may call 800-331-4331.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration releases details.