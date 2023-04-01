Bentley Continental GTC Cars Recalled Over Torn Airbags

About 1,700 Bentley Continental GTC cars may have defective airbag reflector brackets.

April 1, 2023 — A 2020-2021 Bentley Continental GTC recall involves about 1,700 of the $200,000 cars because the front airbags may tear.

According to Bentley, there may be a sharp edge on the front airbag deflector bracket that can cause the seat airbag to tear.

The automaker says it discovered a sharp edge could have been created when riveting the airbag deflector bracket to the seat frame.

Specifically, Bentley says:

"Variability in the riveting procedure during manufacturing of the front seats could result in a protruding rivet mandrel."

The problem goes back to December 2018 when the automaker determined the airbag deflector bracket was attached to the seat frame using rivet N.905.113.02.

In December 2019, Bentley began using a different rivet (WHT.009.478) to attach the airbag deflector bracket to the seat. Then in November 2020, assembly line workers discovered the rivet mandrels protruded when they shouldn't.

Bentley switched to a new bolted joint in production, but the automaker decided to order the recall to repair affected vehicles in the field.

About 75 of the Bentley Continental GTC vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Bentley Continental GTC recall letters are expected to be mailed April 17, 2023. Dealers will remove any sharp edges on the airbag deflector bracket rivets.

Bentley Continental GTC owners may call the automaker at 800-77-6923. Bentley's airbag recall number is RE23/03(RC68).