Nearly 713,000 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs Recalled

GM recall issued over Equinox and Terrain LATCH child seat anchorage bars.

May 19, 2023 — A 2020-2023 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain recall includes nearly 713,000 SUVs that may have problems with their child seat systems.

According to General Motors, the four rear seat lower child seat LATCH anchorage bars may have too much powder coating which could prevent a child seat from being installed with the anchorage bars.

Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain owners are advised to install child seats using the rear seat belts until the vehicles are repaired.

"On March 13, 2023, Transport Canada notified GM Canada that a 2022 GMC Terrain failed CMVSS 210.2(3)(b) compliance testing. The vehicle was observed to have lower LATCH child seat anchorages with diameters of 6.34mm and 6.41mm, which exceeded the regulation’s 6 mm ± 0.1 mm diameter requirement. On March 14, 2023, GM opened a product investigation." — General Motors

The automaker performed a survey of 72 vehicles owned by employees and found 56 faulty parts. However, GM is unaware of any warranty claims or field reports associated with the LATCH systems.

According to GM, the supplier "process controls were inadequate to monitor variation in powder coat thickness."

GM expects to mail recall letters June 26, 2023, and dealers will inspect the latch anchorage bars and remove and replace the finish if needed.

Chevrolet Equinox customers may call 800-222-1020 and GMC Terrain owners may call 800-462-8782.

GM's number for this recall is N232403240.