Chevy and GMC Truck Rear Fuel Tanks May Collapse

February 9, 2023 — More than 22,000 General Motors trucks are recalled if they are equipped with dual fuel tanks.

The 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 rear fuel tanks may collapse.

A collapsed rear fuel tank can prevent the fuel pump from sending fuel to the front tank, causing the truck to stall.

According to GM:

"If the tank vent in the rear fuel tank becomes clogged with debris, a vacuum effect created during fuel transfer could cause the rear tank to collapse."

A truck driver may see erratic or incorrect fuel gauge readings and a check engine light, or a driver may have trouble starting the engine.

General Motors opened an investigation in August 2022 due to a high rate of warranty claims alleging a loss of propulsion in 2019 Chevy Silverado 2500 and 3500 trucks. The investigation was later expanded to include the GMC diesel trucks and additional model years.

Engineers learned trucks with dual fuel tanks may be susceptible to debris blockage on the tops of the rear fuel tanks. GM then found about 1,600 fuel tank or fuel pump module damage claims. The first claim was received by GM on June 12, 2017.

However, the automaker is unaware of any crash or injury reports.

Chevy and GMC recall letters are expected to be mailed March 24, 2023.

Chevrolet and GMC dealerships will inspect the fuel tanks and fuel pump modules and replace them if damaged. Dealers will also add vent hoses to all rear fuel tank assemblies.

Chevrolet and GMC truck owners may call Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or GMC at 800-462-8782.

GM's truck recall number is N222368030.