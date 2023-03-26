GM Recall Issued For Transmission Sun Gear Problems

Recall involves 8,500 Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles that may lose propulsion.

March 26, 2023 — Nearly 8,500 General Motors vehicles are recalled because they may have transmission problems that can cause the vehicles to roll away.

These vehicles have half-shafts that may disengage from the transmissions.

2023 Cadillac XT6

2023 GMC Acadia

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

2023 Chevrolet Traverse

2022-2023 Cadillac XT5

In addition to the risk of a rollaway vehicle, GM says the transmission will leave a vehicle unable to move forward on its own.

The driver-side half-shaft can disengage from the transmission because the transmission may have been built with an incorrect sun gear.

GM says the transmissions contain "dimensionally incorrect sun gears," a problem that can cause grinding or clicking noise from the front-ends.

The automaker found the problem in November 2022 when a 2023 Chevrolet Blazer experienced a loss of propulsion.

General Motors also found 164 complaints received by GM between October 18, 2022, and January 17, 2023. GM says it is unaware of any crash or injury reports.

GM expects to mail recall letters May 1, 2023, and dealers will replace the transmission sun gears.

Cadillac customers may call 800-458-8006, Chevrolet customer service can be reached at 800-222-1020, or GMC customers can call 800-462-8782.

The transmission sun gear recall number is N222389310.