GM Fuel Pump Module Recall: Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain

More than 23,000 SUVs need new fuel pump modules to prevent the SUVs from stalling.

February 11, 2023 — A GM fuel pump module recall involves more than 23,000 Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs that could stall from the problem.

The 2021-2022 Chevrolet Equinox and 2022 GMC Terrain fuel pump modules may not consistently provide enough fuel to the engines.

The SUVs could stall at any speed and then fail to start.

General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have not released additional details, but it is known dealerships will replace the fuel pump modules.

GM fuel pump module recall letters are expected to be mailed March 3, 2023.

Chevrolet Equinox owners may call 800-222-1020 or GMC Terrain customers can reach the automaker at 800-462-8782.

GM's fuel pump module recall reference number is N222372310.

CarComplaints.com will update this page if more details are released about the GM fuel pump module recall.