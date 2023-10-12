Chevy and GMC Trucks Could Lose Steering Control

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500 and 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 recalled.

October 12, 2023 — GM has recalled about 4,000 model year 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500 and 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks because the steering gear shafts may fracture and disconnect from the steering (pitman) arms.

A driver won't be able to steer if the steering gear shaft fractures and the steering arm disconnects.

GM blames the problem on a supplier that made mistakes with the heat treatment.

There have been no field reports from customers.

GM steering gear recall letters were mailed in September explaining that dealers would replace the steering gears.

Chevrolet owners may call 800-222-1020 and GMC owners may call 800-462-8782. GM's number for this recall is N232414720.