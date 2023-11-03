Ford Mustang Recall Involves 202,000 Cars over Brake Fluid Warnings

2020-2023 Ford Mustangs may not provide warnings of low brake fluid levels.

November 3, 2023 — Ford has recalled nearly 202,000 Mustangs because the cars won't provide warnings of low brake fluid levels.

This can allow a Mustang to lose brake fluid and therefore braking ability without any warning to a driver.

The recalled 2020-2023 Ford Mustangs may have brake fluid level sensors not properly configured to activate the visual warning indicators when there is a reduction in brake fluid below the recommended level in the master cylinder brake fluid reservoirs.

Nearly 14,000 of the Mustangs are recalled in Canada.

The Ford Mustang recall involves two owner notices. One will be mailed December 4, 2023, warning owners of the risk.

Second recall letters will be mailed once dealers are ready to make repairs.

Ford Mustang owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23C35.