Ford Mustang Mach-E Recall Issued a Second Time

Ford recalls about 35,000 SUVs equipped with extended range batteries.

October 18, 2023 — A Ford Mustang Mach-E recall involves about 35,000 SUVs equipped with extended range batteries.

The 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E recall follows a federal investigation and a recall announced in 2022.

The SUVs repaired during the previous Ford Mustang Mach-E recall will need to have the new repairs performed.

Ford says the high-voltage battery main contactors may overheat and cause the Mustang Mach-E to lose drive power.

"Direct Current (“DC”) fast charging and repeated wide open pedal events can cause the high voltage battery main contactors to overheat. Overheating may lead to arcing and deformation of the electrical contact surfaces, which can result in a contactor that is prevented from closing or a contactor that welds closed." — Ford

Ford recalled 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E vehicles in June 2022 following 286 warranty claims in the U.S. related to open or welded battery contacts.

But in August 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation because owners continued to complain about the contactors.

Ford says the main contactors may not be able to handle heat from multiple wide-open pedal events and DC fast-charging events.

Ford says a vehicle won't have any problems at first if the contactors weld closed, but the next key cycle will cause an illuminated wrench light and the Mustang Mach-E won't start. In addition, a diagnostic trouble code will be set in the SUV and the Mustang Mach-E will coast to a stop.

The recalled bussed electrical center parts are NK48-10C666-AA, NK48-10C666-BA and LK98-10C666-AB which were first used during production in May 2020 and were taken out of production May 2022.

Ford dealers will replace the high-voltage battery junction boxes once owner recall letters are mailed October 30, 2023.

Ford Mustang Mach-E owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 23S56.