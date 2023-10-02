Ford 360-Degree Camera Class Action Lawsuit Follows Recalls

Ford has issued multiple rearview 360 camera recalls, but a lawsuit alleges those recalls failed.

October 2, 2023 — A Ford class action lawsuit alleges 360-degree camera recalls have done nothing to prevent the rearview cameras from failing.

The backup camera display screens may be black or blue, or the 360-degree cameras may suffer other glitches.

The Ford 360 camera class action lawsuit was filed by four owners who contend these vehicles are defective if they are equipped with 360-degree camera systems.

2020-2023 Ford Explorer

2020-2023 Lincoln Aviator

2020-2023 Lincoln Corsair

According to the class action, filed a few weeks after Ford issued a 360 camera recall, Ford concealed defects in the camera systems and has known about the defects since at least February 2021.

More than 3,400 backup camera warranty claims were filed with Ford between April 2018 and August 2023. The backup camera failures allegedly caused two crashes but no reports of injuries.

Ford 360 Camera Recalls

In September 2021, Ford recalled the Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Corsair for camera failures. Those same vehicles were recalled again in January 2023 following 17 minor collisions.

Months later Ford recalled more than 422,000 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Corsair vehicles due to problems with the 360-degree rearview cameras.

But in September 2023, another Ford 360 camera recall included Lincoln Aviator, Lincoln Navigator, Ford Transit and Ford Bronco vehicles.

In the 360-degree camera recall of September, Ford told regulators backup camera failures were caused by image processing module software. However, Ford also said the 360-degree camera screens could turn black or blue because of problems with the camera hardware and the wiring retention.

These four plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit assert their 360-degree rear cameras malfunctioned, and one owner says he replaced his vehicle.

Travis Corby / California / 2020 Lincoln Aviator

Chad Hobson / Kentucky / 2020 Lincoln Aviator

Allen Davis / Kentucky / 2020 Ford Explorer

Neil Dorfman / Michigan / 2021 Lincoln Corsair

The Ford 360-degree camera class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Dorfman, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Miller Law Firm, P.C., and McCune Law Group.