Ford F-150 Lightning Recall Issued Over Cabin Heaters

Ford recalls 2023 F-150 Lightning pickup trucks because the heating and defrosting may fail.

October 21, 2023 — A 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning recall affects nearly 1,400 trucks in Canada and the U.S.

According to Ford, the electronic cabin coolant heater module may be missing a solder joint which can cause intermittent or no cabin heat.

In addition, the windshield defrosting and defogging systems can fail.

The problem is not only a pain to Ford F-150 Lightning occupants, but the issue is a violation of federal safety standards.

According to Ford:

"The electronic cabin coolant heater module may have been manufactured without performing the proper solder assembly operation for a low voltage connector to the printed circuit board assembly."

The electronic cabin coolant heater is the source of heat for the truck cabin, the windshield defrosting and the window defogging.

The automaker says the problem was caused during supplier production of the heater modules.

A driver will certainly know if the problem occurs because there will be no heat.

Ford says the new electronic cabin coolant heater (part number RL3H-18E64-BB) is manufactured with proper solder joints.

As of October 4, Ford is not aware of any warranty claims, field reports or customer complaints related to the cabin heaters.

Ford F-150 Lightning recall letters will be mailed November 6, 2023, and dealers will replace the electronic cabin coolant heaters.

Ford F-150 Lightning owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about heater recall number 23C32.