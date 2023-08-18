Honda Infotainment System Problems Cause Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges Honda vehicles have problems with infotainment and braking systems.

August 18, 2023 — Honda infotainment system problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges the infotainment issues cause sound problems.

In addititon, the same lawsuit alleges the same Honda vehicles also suffer from braking problems, specifically "phantom braking" which involves a vehicle suddenly stopping while driving.

The Honda class action lawsuit includes these models:

2020-2022 Honda Pilot

2020-2022 Honda Passport

2020-2022 Honda Odyssey

Plaintiff Aida Milena Gonzalez filed the lawsuit by alleging her Honda Pilot had braking and infotainment problems. The plaintiff contends her Honda was undrivable for about 170 days because of the alleged problems.

As for infotainment issues, the plaintiff asserts the speakers make loud popping and crackling sounds, or sometimes there are no sounds at all.

Honda allegedly knows about the infotainment system problems but didn't tell the plaintiff when she purchased her Honda Pilot.

The plaintiff also says the infotainment display screens can fail which causes important safety systems to fail, including the rearview camera images and navigation controls.

According to the Honda class action lawsuit, the same vehicles that allegedly suffer from infotainment system problems also suffer from phantom braking.

Phantom braking is a condition when a vehicle suddenly automatically brakes while driving. If equipped with related technology, a vehicle should automatically brake when the vehicle is closing in on a road object but the driver hasn't taken steps to slow down.

As for the Honda vehicles, the lawsuit alleges they can suddenly brake without any forward road objects and do it on various surfaces at various speeds. The plaintiff claims even oncoming vehicles can wrongly activate sudden braking in the Honda vehicles.

The Honda infotainment and phantom braking lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Aida Milena Gonzalez v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. et al.