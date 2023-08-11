Kia Oil Pump Recall Affects Soul, Seltos and Sportage

Park Outside: More than 50,000 vehicles are recalled following melted oil pump components.

August 11, 2023 — A Kia oil pump recall includes more than 50,000 Soul, Seltos and Sportage vehicles after oil pump components melted.

Kia is warning vehicle owners to park outside and away from anything that could catch fire.

The recalled 2023 Soul, Sportage and 2023-2024 Seltos vehicles are equipped with electronic controllers for the idle stop & go oil pump assemblies may contain damaged electrical components.

Those damaged components can cause the oil pump to overheat and cause a fire, although Kia isn't aware of any fire reports.

Kia says it discovered a melted engine harness at the electric oil pump in a Hyundai Palisade. Kia also received a dealer report about localized melting on a 2023 Kia Soul.

"The Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) located on the printed circuit board in the controller of the Idle Stop & Go (ISG) electric oil pump assembly for the transmission may have been damaged by the supplier during the manufacturing process." — Kia

Kia isn't aware of any crashes, injuries or fires, but there have been incidents of localized melting in five Kia Souls and one Kia Seltos vehicle.

Kia says 10,757 vehicles in Canada are affected by the oil pump recall.

Kia expects to mail oil pump recall letters September 28, 2023, and dealers will inspect and possibly replace the electric oil pump controllers.

Kia owners may call 800-333-4542 and ask about oil pump recall number SC275.