Kia Sorento Sun Visor Airbag Warning Labels May Detach

Kia recalls 50,500 Sorentos because the airbag warning labels on the front sun visors can peel.

August 21, 2023 — Kia has recalled more than 50,500 Sorentos because of problems with the airbag warning labels located on both front sun visors.

Kia says those labels can detach from the sun visors which violates federal safety standards.

A supplier of the recalled 2023 Kia Sorentos didn't apply the airbag warning labels properly to the sun visors which can allow the labels to peel.

Kia learned about the faulty sun visor labels in July when problems appeared on 2023 Kia Sorentos. Kia found 10 airbag warning labels peeling from the sun visors, but no crash or injuries had been reported.

The automaker didn't find any additional peeling labels.

Kia Sorento recall letters will be mailed October 10, 2023, and dealerships will replace the front sun visors if needed.

Kia customer service can be reached at 800-333-4542. Sorento owners with questions should ask about sun visor recall number SC277.