Tesla recalls more than 120,000 vehicles because of mistakes with software releases.

December 25, 2023 — Locked Tesla Model S and Model X doors could unlock during crash impacts because software permits the cabin doors to disengage from the latched positions.

More than 120,000 recalled 2021-2023 Model S and X vehicles have locking mechanisms that fail federal safety standards.

Tesla discovered the problem in December 2023 while performing side impact testing. An engineer saw a door unlatch after an impact on the other side of the vehicle.

Engineers also found the lockout functionality was inadvertently excluded from the Model S and Model X with software release 2021.36 and later releases, up to release 2023.44.30, which contains the recall remedy.

Tesla is not aware of any warranty claims or injuries relating to this condition.

Software remedy 2023.44.30 began deploying to vehicles after December 12, 2023, so Model S and Model X vehicles have likely received the updates.

Tesla door latching recall letters are expected to be mailed February 17, 2024, but owners will not need to visit a service center.

Tesla Model S and Model X owners may call 877-798-3752 and refer to recall number SB-23-00-009.