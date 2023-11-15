Tesla Model S and Model X Vehicles May Have Wrong Airbags

Tesla recalls 166 vehicles because the airbags may not match the correct steering wheels.

November 14, 2023 — Tesla has recalled 166 Model S and Model X vehicles in Canada and the U.S. because they may have the wrong airbags.

The recalled and incorrect 2021-2023 Tesla Model S and Model X driver airbags may have been installed when the steering yoke or round steering wheel was replaced with a different style of yoke or steering wheel.

Seven of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Tesla expects to mail recall letters January 2, 2024, and service centers will inspect and possibly replace the airbags.

Tesla Model S and Model X owners may contact Tesla at 877-798-3752 and refer to recall number SB-23-20-005.