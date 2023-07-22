Mercedes Navigation System Problems Cause Lawsuit

Mercedes-Benz navigation system problems allegedly take drivers to the wrong destinations.

July 22, 2023 — Mercedes navigation system problems have caused a class action lawsuit which alleges the automaker refuses to honor its warranty obligations regarding the navigation systems.

The Mercedes-Benz navigation lawsuit was filed by Florida plaintiff Robert Capazzi who owns a 2021 Mercedes S 560 Coupe.

The plaintiff says his vehicle is equipped with the:

"New generation of COMAND navigation system with dual 12.3-inch high-resolution displays merged under a single bonded glass panel."

Mercedes has allegedly received hundreds of reports of defective navigation systems in its new vehicles.

The class action alleges owners complain the Mercedes navigation systems direct drivers to the wrong locations, will not recognize voice commands, suffer from other failures or do not work at all.

The navigation class action lawsuit includes:

"All entities and individuals who owned or leased a Mercedes vehicle that (1) are, as of the date of the filing of this complaint, covered by the manufacturer's warranty; and (2) received at least one repair attempt from a Mercedes dealership on the navigation system on their vehicle."

According to the lawsuit, navigation problems have caused several technical service bulletins which were issued to Mercedes dealers.

Mercedes Navigation System Technical Service Bulletins

Mercedes-Benz TSB L182.85-P-064727: On September 26, 2016, Mercedes released the TSB affecting vehicles with the COMAND navigation system. Dealerships were told the display was "intermittently inaccurate."

Mercedes-Benz TSB L182.85-P-067590: On January 12, 2018, Mercedes released the TSB affecting vehicles with the COMAND navigation system. Mercedes said the "[n]avigation destinations cannot be stored."

Mercedes-Benz L154.30-P-069636: On July 30, 2019, Mercedes released the bulletin for vehicles with the COMAND navigation systems.' Here, the complaint was that "synchronization of vehicle position on navigation map may be delayed."

Mercedes-Benz L182.85-P-070427: On October 28, 2019, Mercedes released the TSB for vehicles with the COMAND navigation system.

Dealers were told "[t]he vehicle position on the navigation map in the central display may be incorrect. Route guidance may be inaccurate and the vehicle position on the navigation map may intermittently change abruptly."

Mercedes-Benz L182.85-P-06996: On June 11, 2021, Mercedes released this bulletin affecting certain Mercedes vehicles with map data that was not properly uploaded and used by the system.

According to the class action lawsuit, the alleged solutions to navigation problems helps repair the navigation systems.

The lawsuit alleges Mercedes sold 350,949 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022 and most come equipped with a built-in navigation system as part of their standard equipment.

The Mercedes navigation system class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia: Robert Capazzi v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Meyer Wilson, LPA, Levin Law, P.A., and Leesfield Scolaro, P.A.