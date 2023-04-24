Michelin Recall Involves 620,000 Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric Tires

Michelin Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric snow tires may suffer traction problems.

April 24, 2023 — A Michelin recall involves about 620,000 Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires labeled as snow tires.

However, the Michelin recall was announced because the Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires may not have enough traction to handle snowy conditions.

The tires have DOT codes 0117 through 1423, and all are marked with the Alpine symbol to indicate they are snow tires with certain traction requirements.

But Michelin says the tires do not comply with federal safety standards for tires with Alpine symbols.

Michelin discovered the traction problem while tests were conducted as part of plans to move some tire production of the Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires from Europe to the U.S.

During the development of the tire line in Europe in 2017, testing was conducted to qualify the tire for the Alpine symbol for Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

In November 2022, Michelin found problems after performing snow testing at two locations as part of transferring production of the Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires. At this same time Michelin learned European certification tests were performed at the wrong tire pressure.

Michelin knows all the tires will be replaced, but the company doesn't know when replacement tires will be available. Interim Michelin recall letters will be mailed June 12, 2023.

Owners will receive second tire recall notices once dealers have replacement tires.

Owners of Michelin Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires may call 866-324-2835.