Nissan Titan XD Diesel Emissions Warranty Extended

Nissan turbo actuator and turbocharger problems cause automaker to take action, but no recall.

April 23, 2023 — Nissan is extending the 2016-2017 Titan XD diesel emissions warranty for the turbo actuator and high-pressure turbocharger to 10 years or 150,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

Nissan says, "a solder crack may develop in the Turbo Actuator and/or carbon build-up is possible on the High-Pressure Turbocharger Compressor."

According to Nissan, the turbo actuator and turbocharger problems don't affect the fuel economy or safety of the diesel trucks. However, the truck may suffer decreased performance if the problems occur.

If problems occur with the turbo actuator or turbocharger, the Nissan Titan XD diesel driver should see a warning light and a Nissan dealer will find P00AF and P0299 diagnostic trouble codes stored in the truck.

Even though the emissions warranty is extended, all other warranty terms and limitation remain unchanged.

The Nissan Titan XD diesel extended emissions warranty is not a formal safety recall, so you won't receive a recall notice from the automaker.

And no components will replaced for free unless a trained Nissan technician finds problems that confirm the turbo actuator or high-pressure turbocharger is defective.

Contact any Nissan dealership if you believe your Titan diesel truck is having turbo actuator or high-pressure turbocharger problems.