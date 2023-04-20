Nissan Rogue Gas Smell Issues Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Lawsuit alleges Nissan Rogues have defective 1.5-liter KR15DDT VC-Turbo engines.

April 20, 2023 — Nissan Rogue gas smell issues have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges 1.5-liter KR15DDT 3-cylinder variable-compression turbocharged (VC-Turbo) engines have defective positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) systems.

According to the Rogue gas smell lawsuit, 2022-2023 Nissan Rogue SUVs are equipped with PCV systems that allow fuel to seep through rubber components.

Nissan Rogue owners claim the gas smells are so bad occupants get sick, causing safety hazards to anyone in the Rogue.

Michigan plaintiff Michael Elias owns a 2023 Nissan Rogue that began smelling like gas in the cabin shortly after he purchased the Rogue. He noticed the "intense smell of gasoline in the interior" of the Rogue after he drove the SUV and then parked.

"The gasoline odor is more intense shortly after Mr. Elias parked the vehicle in his garage after having driven it. The intensity of the gasoline smell made it impossible to stay in the garage at a risk of becoming physically ill from the fumes." — Nissan Rogue gas odor lawsuit

The plaintiff says he brought the Nissan Rogue to a dealership when the odometer had less than 2,000 miles. He asserts he complained about the gas smell but technicians told him no repairs were available. However, he contends Nissan told him gas fumes were a known issue.

The plaintiff had an attorney contact Nissan and this lawsuit was filed.

Illinois plaintiff Kelly Wemer purchased a 2023 Nissan Rogue, but a month later gas smells invaded the cabin of the Rogue. The plaintiff alleges the fuel odors were so bad the interior of the Rogue was saturated, and the plaintiff says clothing smelled like gasoline.

Wemer says the smell was worse once she parked the Rogue, so she took the SUV to a Nissan dealer to complain about the gas smell.

The lawsuit alleges the Nissan dealer "inspected the vehicle and confirmed that gas fumes smell was a known issue but that Nissan had no fix."

Wemer contacted an attorney who contacted Nissan about the Rogue gas smells. The plaintiff says she called the Nissan dealership to schedule an appointment for the dealer to repair the Rogue. But the dealer said an appointment wouldn't do any good because there was no repair for the gas smell.

Nissan allegedly knew about the fuel odor problems before the Rogues were first sold.

The class action lawsuit also alleges Nissan hasn't been able to repair the fuel smell issues even when the Rogue SUVs are under warranties. The lawsuit asserts the 2022-2023 Nissan Rogue gas smell issues have caused owners to lose money and own vehicles that have suffered diminished values.

The Nissan Rogue gas smell class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee: Elias, et al., v. Nissan North America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Lafferty Law Firm, Inc.