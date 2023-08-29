Tesla Free Supercharging Lawsuit Says Nothing is Free

Model S and Model X customers in California were allegedly offered 3 years of free supercharging.

August 28, 2023 — A Tesla free supercharging class action lawsuit alleges customers in California do not receive any supercharging for free.

"The proposed class consists of all consumers who purchased units of the Products in California for personal use and not for resale during the time period May 17, 2019, through the present."

Tesla allegedly uses unlawful and false advertising regarding "3 Years Free Supercharging" for certain customers of Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles.

According to the class action lawsuit, the "3 Years Free Supercharging" involves customers who "take delivery of a new Model S or Model X vehicle between April 20, 2023, and June 30, 2023."

The plaintiff asserts customers "are eligible for unlimited free supercharging on their new vehicle."

The lawsuit alleges Tesla customers don't receive any free supercharging much less three years.

Plaintiff Sean Cohen says he purchased a Tesla vehicle in April 2023 and took delivery of the vehicle on April 22, 2023. The Tesla supercharger lawsuit doesn't allege which model the plaintiff purchased.

Cohen contends he relied on Tesla's "advertising scheme" when he purchased his vehicle, and based on that he believed he would receive three years of free Tesla supercharging.

"Yet, even though Plaintiff had taken delivery between April 20, 2023, and June 20, 2023, Defendant Tesla refused to confer Plaintiff with the benefit of three years of free supercharging." — Tesla free supercharging class action lawsuit

Tesla allegedly knows consumers relied on the offer of free supercharging which is why Tesla used the words, "3 Years of Free Supercharging."

And according to the plaintiff, he would not have purchased the Tesla vehicle, "or would have paid a substantially lower price, if he had known that the advertising as described herein was false, misleading and deceptive."

By allegedly using "blatant bait-and-switch tactics," customers are tricked into buying vehicles they otherwise wouldn't have purchased.

According to the supercharging class action, Tesla's arbitration terms spelled out in the sales agreement do not apply to this lawsuit.

The Tesla free supercharging lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Sean Cohen v. Tesla, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by the Dogra Law Group PC.